New details have emerged about a nascent proposal to redevelop Germantown Town Hall. But the vacant building’s future is far from secured.

During a virtual community meeting held this week, developer Anthony Fullard said the “complex” project would be completed in two phases — if the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, which owns the site, ultimately selects his company to purchase it, a decision that currently has no timeline.

The first phase would see the historic town hall structure transformed into a mixed-use property with apartments, event space, and office space, said Fullard, adding that plans may also include space for a restaurant and units for short-term rental through Airbnb.

The historic building, which dates back to the 1920s, would also be open to the public as a “tourist attraction.”

Fullard said the second phase of the project would be focused on the construction of a brand new apartment building that would sit directly behind Town Hall on Haines Street near Germantown Avenue. The property that houses the city’s 14th Police District would likely be demolished.

“One of the options is to include the police station into our development scheme within the Town Hall — if that’s possible. Our second plan is to work with the police station for relocation,” said Fullard, president of West Powelton Development, during the Monday night meeting.