Dispute with Philly City Council member stalls redevelopment of Germantown Y

A tug-of-war between a community group and City Councilmember Cindy Bass has effectively halted the redevelopment of the Germantown YWCA, a long-vacant neighborhood landmark both sides want to see transformed into a neighborhood asset.

The dispute, the latest twist in an ongoing saga, is rooted in the city’s decision last year to cut ties with KBK Enterprises, the Pittsburgh-based company selected to restore the historic and beloved building in 2016. The move came after neighbors pressured the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority to change course because KBK had failed to show it had the financial capacity to follow through on the project.

After terminating KBK’s redevelopment contract, the authority planned to solicit a second round of bids to renovate the blighted property. Neighbors say city officials promised them in May that a new request for proposal would go out by the end of August.

“We were frankly relieved to learn months ago that it was finally taking responsibility and was going to try to end the continuing neglect and put out an RFP and move this thing along,” said Irv Acklesberg, a longtime resident and member of the Friends for the Restoration of the Germantown YWCA Building. But the relief turned out to be short-lived.