There’s a group of government properties, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the Federal Detention Center, and the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse. The National Constitution Center, the American College of Physicians, and the soon-to-be relocated African American Museum in Philadelphia are also nearby.

The closest residential property is MetroClub, an eight-story condominium complex fashioned out of the former Metropolitan Hospital. Opened in 2005, the building is the most recent noteworthy development near the Roundhouse. It sits on an island across the street from the handcuff-esque building, close to on-ramps for I-676 and I-95.

“There’s just nothing that’s drawing people there,” said Lukens. “It’s just a sea of undeveloped ground around the property.”

The unusual shape and history of the Roundhouse could present further redevelopment challenges.

Completed in 1961 during a period known as urban renewal, the curvilinear building was considered a concrete marvel of sorts — here and across the country. It’s part of the reason why at least one group wants the city to put the building on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places.

In subsequent decades, however, the Roundhouse became a source of pain for many residents. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, homicide detectives used coercion to obtain a number of false confessions. There are also documented cases of police holding witnesses for hours when there was no probable cause to support their detention inside the building.

The Roundhouse also has ties to the troubled rise of Frank Rizzo, who became the city’s police commissioner a few years after the Roundhouse opened. During his four-year tenure, the department became notorious for its use of violence, often against the city’s Black community.

That reputation continued through the 1970s while Rizzo was mayor, and still rings out today. In 2020, amid the racial justice protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, the city removed a larger-than-life statue of Rizzo from its post outside the Municipal Services Building in Center City.