In the coming weeks, the Roundhouse will be completely empty, ending its six-decade reign as the headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department.

But as the force settles into its new space on North Broad Street, the next chapter for the iconic city-owned building at 7th and Race streets remains unwritten. City officials say demolishing the handcuff-esque property is a possibility, but so is an adaptive reuse project that leaves the concrete structure standing.

A big reason for that: a months-long community engagement process has yet to play out.

Ian Litwin, the city’s project manager for “Framing the Future of the Roundhouse,” said public input will influence the request for proposal the city releases to potential developers next spring.

“This is not just checking a box of community engagement,” said Litwin. “This is a real process we’re undertaking.”

The city has hired Connect the Dots, a Philadelphia-based consulting firm, to lead the way. On Thursday, the company will welcome residents to nearby Franklin Square Park for the first of several community events organized to gather public sentiment toward the Roundhouse, a property some say is steeped in misconduct and scandal.

People can drop by the park to express their opinions anytime between 1 and 5 p.m. They’ll be able to share them in writing, through a speech, or by creating some art, including by contributing to a mural that will come together by the end of the engagement process in December.

Additionally, residents can opt to share their thoughts online or over the phone at 267-225-0698.

“We’re trying to really just give that space to air out the history and air out the stories, and give that space for whatever comes of that,” said Connect the Dots founder Marisa Denker.