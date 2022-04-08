The Philadelphia Police Department is moving into its new headquarters on North Broad Street, in the former Inquirer newspaper building. As police officers and administrators walk through the front door of what is now the Police Public Safety Building, they will pass by a giant police badge, nine feet tall, hanging in the window.

If they look closely at the sculptured replica of a police badge, featuring the official city seal at the center, viewers may notice that it does not look like a standard badge.

Historically, the city seal has featured two allegorical female figures representing concepts of Peace and Plenty, but the figures in this sculpture are real, historical Philadelphia women representing the city’s actual abolitionist and Black history: suffragist Lucretia Mott and Black poet Frances Harper.

The sculpture, called Let Love Endure, by artist Donald Lipski, was commissioned as part of the city’s One Percent for Art program, which mandates that 1% of renovation costs of the public building must be spent on public artwork.

The design that Lipski originally submitted three years ago and was approved by the Office of Arts Culture and Creative Economy and the city Arts Commission, did not look like it does now. His original plans took cues from the police department’s symbolic explanation of the badge, as stated in its own directive: “The Police Officer’s Badge represents honor, integrity, truth, and justice. The law enforcement badge is a symbol of service to the community.”

But since the sculpture design was approved, much has changed.

“When I first designed the piece, which was in 2019, I was thinking of the badge as a symbol of protection, a shield,” Lipski said. “After George Floyd was murdered by police [in 2020], I really was taken aback. I thought, if I make a giant shield and put it in the window of the new police building, people will throw rocks at it. For half the people in Philadelphia, the badge really is not a symbol of protection. They don’t see it as a shield.”