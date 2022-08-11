Philly’s African American Museum moving to the Ben Franklin Parkway

The old Family Court Building on Vine Street in Philadelphia.

The old Family Court Building on Vine Street in Philadelphia. (WHYY file)

After nearly 50 years in Center City, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is on the move.

During a news conference on Thursday, officials announced the museum is relocating to the former Family Court Building at 1801 Vine Street, walking distance from Philadelphia’s “Museum Mile” along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The historic property, which dates back to the early 1940s, is nearly 250,000 square feet. The museum will occupy roughly 48,000 square feet, triple the space it has now.

The Free Library of Philadelphia will also occupy some of the property.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The entire project is expected to take up to five years to complete.

The total cost of the redevelopment has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Subscribe to PlanPhilly

Our weekly newsletter delivers original reporting on the people, places and things that make Philly.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on housing, transportation, and development.

You may also like

About Aaron Moselle

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate