Philly’s African American Museum moving to the Ben Franklin Parkway

After nearly 50 years in Center City, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is on the move.

During a news conference on Thursday, officials announced the museum is relocating to the former Family Court Building at 1801 Vine Street, walking distance from Philadelphia’s “Museum Mile” along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The historic property, which dates back to the early 1940s, is nearly 250,000 square feet. The museum will occupy roughly 48,000 square feet, triple the space it has now.

The Free Library of Philadelphia will also occupy some of the property.