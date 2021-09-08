Philadelphia’s African American Museum has a new leader

John Rhoden sculpture displayed outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

African American Museum in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia’s African American Museum has announced its new president and CEO. It will be Dr. Ashley Jordan, formerly the director of development at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. She has also been an adjunct professor at North Central State College in Mansfield, Ohio.

Dr. Ashley Jordan (Association of African American Museums)

In a statement, museum board chair Sabrina Brooks said Dr. Jordan’s “well-rounded experience as a manager, curator, and professor of African American studies make her uniquely qualified to lead our esteemed institution.”

Jordan takes over the 45 year-old institution one year after its previous CEO, Patricia Wilson Aden, stepped down to take a job as head of the Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee.

Related Content

Dr. Jordan began in her new position this week, calling the African American museum a “crown jewel” that will “transform into a world-class destination by focusing on education, engagement, and expansion.”

The museum has a core historical exhibition tracing the lives and accomplishments of Black Philadelphians over the last 300 years. The upstairs galleries feature curated special exhibitions, often related to the arts and social justice. It currently features an exhibition of 20th century graphic designer Anna Russell Jones, which is open through the end of this week.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate