Philadelphia’s African American Museum has a new leader

Philadelphia’s African American Museum has announced its new president and CEO. It will be Dr. Ashley Jordan, formerly the director of development at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. She has also been an adjunct professor at North Central State College in Mansfield, Ohio.

In a statement, museum board chair Sabrina Brooks said Dr. Jordan’s “well-rounded experience as a manager, curator, and professor of African American studies make her uniquely qualified to lead our esteemed institution.”

Jordan takes over the 45 year-old institution one year after its previous CEO, Patricia Wilson Aden, stepped down to take a job as head of the Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee.