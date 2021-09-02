Swimming while Black: A new exhibit explores Black resilience at the pool

When Cheryl Anderson Chaney was a teenager in the 1960s, her father taught her to swim in the Kelly pool at the Fairmount Waterworks in Philadelphia. Her father tried to teach her brothers to swim there, but nobody else took to the water.

“It didn’t go over too well,” said Chaney, 74, who is Black. “You had to come back home and shower and wash your hair, and my hair was long. It was more of a chore for my grandmother because she would handle my hair when I got back from the swimming pool. You always had to wash your hair out.”

Still, she loved the water and found joy in her silent laps through Kelly’s cool depths.

Chaney was fortunate in that she had a father — an engineer with the city’s Water Department — who proactively taught her to swim. She is also fortunate she grew up with access to a public pool at a time when segregation and other exclusionary tactics kept people of color locked out of many opportunities to enjoy the water.

That history of segregation, swimming, and Black joy is now on display at the same pool where Chaney perfected her strokes, in an exhibition, “POOL,” created by Victoria Prizzia.

Inspired by “Contested Waters: A Social History of Segregation” by Jeff Wiltse, the exhibition traces the history of the public pool, and access to water generally, as playing a vital role in building African American resilience. Pools were grounds on which people fought for civil rights and built community, the exhibit shows through historical timelines, videos, and artist installations. The show explains how people of the African Diaspora were excellent swimmers with deep cultural and spiritual connections to water before 20th century restrictions blocked access.

An historic timeline stretches along the pool room’s length, between windows overlooking the Schuylkill River. It explains that in the early 20th century, public pools were open to all races, segregated by gender. In the 1930s, swimming became America’s number one exercise pastime, and pools became coed. As soon as it became apparent that Black men and white women might share the same water, racial segregation settled in.

In some places, segregation was established outright. In states where segregation was illegal, alternative means to keep Black people out were instituted, like requiring a health card upon entry, a requirement often only enforced on Black visitors.