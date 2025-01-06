From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A previously lost painting representing 19th-century Black wealth and high culture in Philadelphia is now on view at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania after being bought for $10 at a suburban thrift store.

William H. Dorsey’s untitled watercolor, an oval-shaped landscape dated 1864, is believed to be the only existing painting by the artist from a prominent Black family who once displayed works at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

Dorsey is known as a scrapbooker, collecting and assembling newspaper clippings and ephemera related to the Black community for most of his life. Four hundred scrapbooks are at Penn State as part of the Cheyney University archives.

But David Brigham, director of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, could find no trace of paintings by Dorsey.

“It’s the only one that I’ve been able to find in a museum collection,” he said. “I also surveyed auction records, and I couldn’t find a single work by him.”