As the post-Thanksgiving Giving Tuesday event approaches — launching the end-of-the-year season of donation requests by nonprofits and charities — the Historical Society of Pennsylvania is taking a look back at Philadelphia’s history of social aid programs.

Four display cases in the exhibition “Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affections: Tracing Families in Social Service Records” feature photos and manuscripts from the HSP archives. These items highlight individuals who benefitted from organizations such as the Franklin Reformatory Home for Inebriates of Philadelphia, the Indigent Widows and Single Women’s Society of Philadelphia, or the Philadelphia Superintending Committee of Soldier’s Orphans.

Despite their sometimes-unwieldy names, these well-intentioned charities — often spearheaded by the city’s wealthiest class — were formed to assist Philadelphians who fell on hard times when there was little in the way of public support.