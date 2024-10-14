Trump’s protests aside, his agenda has plenty of overlap with Project 2025

Both would ramp up executive power and the authority to fire federal employees

TRUMP: He frames regulatory cuts as an economic cure-all. He pledges precipitous drops in U.S. households’ utility bills by removing speed bumps for fossil fuel production, including opening all federal lands for exploration. (U.S. energy production and exports are at record highs under President Joe Biden.) Trump promises to boost housing stock by cutting regulations, though most construction rules come from state and local governments.

Two broad proposals and ideas stand out: The first would make it easier to fire federal workers by classifying thousands more of them as being outside civil service protections. That almost certainly would weaken the government’s power to enforce statutes and rules by reducing the number of employees engaging in the work. The second is Trump’s assertion that the president has exclusive power to control federal spending despite Congress’ appropriations power. Trump argues that lawmakers “set a ceiling” on spending but not a floor — meaning the president’s constitutional duty to “faithfully execute the laws” grants him discretion on whether to spend the money.

PROJECT 2025: The authors make scores of calls for the president, Cabinet and other political appointees to slash regulations, reclassify federal employees to make them easier to fire, reduce “unaccountable federal spending” and set a course from the West Wing. “The Administrative State is not going anywhere until Congress acts to retrieve its own power from bureaucrats and the White House,” they write. “In the meantime, there are many executive tools a courageous conservative president can use to handcuff the bureaucracy (and) bring the Administrative State to heel.”

Both would roll back DEI and LGBTQ programs

TRUMP: The former president wants to end government diversity programs, using federal funding as leverage, and he would target existing protections for LGBTQ individuals. On transgender rights, he promises to end “boys in girls’ sports,” a practice he insists, without evidence, is rampant. Trump would reverse Biden’s extension of Title IX civil rights protections to transgender students and ask Congress to allow only two gender choices at birth.

PROJECT 2025: Government should “affirm that children require and deserve both the love and nurturing of a mother and the play and protection of a father.” That philosophy permeates Project 2025, which defines the ideal family — and individual — in narrow, traditionalist terms. Authors envision consolidating federal civil rights efforts within the Justice Department’s civil rights division, with enforcement coming only through litigation. That effectively would concentrate the choice of how and when to enforce civil rights law with the attorney general — and, by extension, the White House.

Both would abolish the Department of Education

TRUMP: The Department of Education would be targeted for elimination. That does not mean Trump wants Washington out of classrooms. Among other maneuvers, he would use federal appropriations as leverage to scrap diversity programs at all levels of education and compel K-12 schools to abolish tenure and adopt merit pay for teachers. He calls for pulling money from “any school or program pushing Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

Trump calls for redirecting universities’ endowment money into an online “ American Academy” offering college credentials to all Americans without charging tuition. “It will be strictly non-political, and there will be no wokeness or jihadism allowed,” Trump said on Nov. 1, 2023.

PROJECT 2025: Congress should “shutter” the Department of Education and “return control of education to the states,” Project 2025 argues, echoing Trump’s argument that U.S. educational infrastructure imposes progressive indoctrination. The authors propose, among other things, eliminating the Head Start program, turning the Title I program into block grants and eventually phasing out that federal financing, and using the tax code to incentivize at-home child care, something GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance advocates.

Both blast climate policy

TRUMP: Trump claims falsely that climate change is a “hoax” as he disparages Biden spending on cleaner energy designed to reduce U.S. reliance on fossil fuels. Trump would anchor energy and transportation policy to fossil fuels: roads, bridges and combustion-engine vehicles. Trump says he does not oppose electric vehicles but promises to end incentives that encourage EV-market development. And he would lower fuel efficiency standards.

PROJECT 2025: The document criticizes the Biden administration’s “climate fanaticism.” It proposes closing or limiting many programs for environmental protection and regulation, including those many Americans take for granted. Among them: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which Project 2025 would eliminate, and the National Weather Service, which the document would steer toward exclusively selling weather data to private forecasters. It would leave the National Hurricane Center in place — though NHC depends on the National Weather Service to make forecasts. The plan would not repeal laws like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, but its regulatory and bureaucracy cuts would reduce their reach.

Project 2025 backs Ukraine’s defense, while Trump has questioned U.S. support

TRUMP: His strategy is more isolationist diplomatically, noninterventionist militarily and protectionist economically than the U.S. has been since World War II. But the details are more complicated. Trump pledges military expansion, promises robust Pentagon spending and proposes a missile defense shield — an idea from the Reagan era. He insists he can end Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel-Hamas fighting, though he has not explained how. He remains openly critical of NATO and top U.S. military brass. “I don’t consider them leaders,” he says. And he repeatedly praises authoritarians like Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

PROJECT 2025: Echoing Trump’s vibe, the document calls for “tough love” in international relations — but with distinctions from Trump. On military preparedness, Project 2025 would curtail the number of generals but expand the number of enlisted personnel, though the authors do not call for reinstituting a draft, as critics have alleged. Project 2025 is perhaps even more aggressive than Trump in its China rhetoric: “Economic engagement with China should be ended, not rethought,” the foreword states.

On NATO, the blueprint echoes Trump’s emphasis on other member nations paying more for their own defense, but it does not carry the inherent skepticism of NATO alliances that Trump has projected for years. And while Trump steadfastly refuses to criticize Putin for invading Ukraine, Project 2025 states: “Regardless of viewpoints, all sides agree that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is unjust and that the Ukrainian people have a right to defend their homeland.”