The measure passed by the House is “a comprehensive plan that will correct inequalities related to cyber charters, but also would inject billions of dollars into Pennsylvania’s chronically underfunded schools, offer property tax relief in communities that have shouldered too much of the burden, and will help us begin to meet our constitutional mandate to adequately and equitably fund public schools,” she added.

Sean Vereen, president of Heights Philadelphia, a nonprofit education advocacy group, described the legislation as a good down payment.

“Ultimately, it goes in the right direction.” Vereen said. “It’s going to put more resources into the hands of schools. There is going to be more work that’s going to have to be done over the next 5–10 years to get this to a place that it needs to be. We should not be at the bottom of the list of states in [education] spending.”

Under the legislation, most school districts in the state will receive more funding.

The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Most Republicans voted against the measure, which passed 107-94. State Rep. Robert Leadbeter, R-Columbia County, and others in his party said they wanted more focus on reforming public schools instead of just increasing funding.

As an indication of how much is at stake for the city, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and several education stakeholders, including Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. and Community College of Philadelphia President Guy Generals, wrote a letter to Shapiro and the General Assembly urging them to fully fund the adequacy gap established by the Basic Education Funding Commission.

“The General Assembly has an opportunity this year to end the system of education that has denied students across the commonwealth, and here in Philadelphia, their fundamental right to an education that prepares them to succeed,” the letter stated.

According to the letter, the city contributes more than $1.8 billion in local taxes to support education.

On the Republican side, legislators in the Senate are reviving voucher legislation, known as the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success program (PASS) that would provide $100 million of taxpayer money for private school tuition for students in the state’s lowest performing public schools.

Last year, Shapiro, who supports PASS, vetoed the legislation to break a stalemate in the previous budget session, when Democrats in the House refused to fold.

Critics include the Philadelphia School District and the PFT, who say PASS would siphon money from an already underfunded public school system. Most Democrats, other than state Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, also oppose PASS.

Despite the opposition, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z is funding information sessions in Philadelphia supporting the PASS program, which has been championed by billionaire Jeff Yass, a major Republican political contributor, who has spent millions of dollars promoting it.