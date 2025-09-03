From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Shervon Thompson came to the Murrell Dobbins Career Technical Education High School in the 1990s, she planned to study cosmetology and start a family business.

She graduated from Dobbins in 1996 and completed both of her goals, but also earned a four-year scholarship to Pennsylvania State University and got a bachelor’s degree in workforce development and training.

Now the principal at Dobbins, Thompson was among a number of speakers at the school on Tuesday at an event to highlight the importance of career technical education, or CTE. In 2021, she became the first Dobbins alumnus to become principal in the school’s 90-year history, after working her way up from being a cosmetology teacher.

Thompson earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Cabrini College. She said she later got a doctorate degree.

“It changed the trajectory of my life,” she said. “Dobbins has such a strong legacy.”

She rattled off some of other Dobbins graduates, including former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Sylvester Johnson, former Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Lloyd Ayers and basketball great Dawn Staley, now the coach of the powerhouse University of South Carolina women’s basketball team.

Organizers of the event included the Center for American Progress and the American Federation of Teachers. Other speakers included Gov. Josh Shapiro, Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Watlington Sr.

Shapiro described Dobbins as “one of the great gems of our great commonwealth.”

“This is an amazing school with amazing opportunities,” he said.

“Every single Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed,” Shapiro said. “The way you create more opportunity is within our education space, you have to make sure that there are all kinds of different pathways to opportunities and success.”

“Whether you choose to go to the military, go to college or study career technical education, we respect you. If you choose to go and build something with your hands in the trades, we respect you,” Shapiro said. “We want to make sure that every student knows that all those pathways are open to them.”