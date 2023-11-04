North Philly business owners say young Philadelphians aren’t ready for the workforce

Retrofitting public education

“Let’s get these kids motivated to be more independent, more responsible, and work ready so they’re not just sitting at home,” Smith said.

As the mother of two Black children, Smith said she’s terrified about how her kids are perceived moving through the world alone and in groups — especially by police.

She’s already been pulled over twice in recent years during her commute, once after forgetting to turn on her husband’s car headlights after a long day at the store in Philly and once on the highway driving from her suburban home in a new luxury vehicle. It seemed like the police officer was suspicious of her wealth, she said.

“I’m answering the questions and my son is so uncomfortable in the passenger seat,” she said. “They asked me more questions about my car than my legal documents and in the process you’re leaning into my son’s passenger window who you can see is highly uncomfortable. I was like wow, that was really unprofessional.”

But that doesn’t mean Smith harbors a negative sentiment about police writ large. In fact, she has a good working relationship with the beat officer who frequently stops in the shop.

Unfortunately, Smith had a smash-and-grab theft for the first time in 30 years of business, which she says is extremely unusual for the neighborhood in her experience. What’s more common is that the community will keep a close eye on her shop, even at night, she said.

Decades before Ken Curry became president of the North 22nd Street Business Association in North Philadelphia, he was a peer counselor in a local high school.

Serendipitously, he went into the early childhood education business for two decades.

Curry said he doesn’t think the education system in Philadelphia sets youth up for success.

“It’s broken, and I don’t see anyone trying to fix it anywhere in sight. We’ve been doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result,” he said. “I think we need a city and state funded education program where everyone is being treated equally, and have the right equal access to resources and educational materials to succeed.”

Curry said he’s not confident about the concept of year-round school — which has been floated by some candidates running for mayor — and would prefer to see a more robust vocational training network with apprenticeships at local businesses.

“If you’re going to continue to do the same thing, it doesn’t mean much. You’re just doing it for two more months,” he said. “It’s pretty hot going to school in the summer when you don’t have air conditioning in a lot of our schools.”

He said he wanted to see more building trades taught in school.

“Now we have a shortage of those things,” he said. “It’s easy to jump on a bandwagon of technology and the service economy, but there’s still things that you’re never going to get away from. We’re always going to buy homes. So who’s going to wire those homes? Who’s going to come fix it when you have an electrical problem? Who’s going to take care of your plumbing?”

Training future entrepreneurs

A graduate from Dobbin’s High School — known in the community as a historic vocational public school — is also an entrepreneur in the local community.

Tameka Montgomery is in her 30s, grew up in the neighborhood, and attended Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School.

After graduation, she enrolled in community college. Then she got a job working with people with physical and mental disabilities. She worked in that career for about a decade.

“The money was super good so I kind of fell off in college a bit and then went back as I got older,” Montgomery said about not yet completing her associates program in technology and business.

But during the coronavirus pandemic, everything changed. She was working in an emergency room and contracted COVID-19. She was unable to work for a month and didn’t have any income. Still, she was told she didn’t qualify for government food assistance programs because she earned too much money in her previous paychecks.

“I couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night. I was up on YouTube looking at stuff and came across candles,” she said, sitting in her shop busily making candles. “I bought three candle-making kits and it was really easy for me. It was like cooking. It’s therapeutic for me. Making candles smells so good and it’s so calm. I’ll put on jazz music, it’s just soothing for me.”

A boxer by training, Montgomery wore a baseball cap, jeans, and fresh, colorful sneakers.

She still wants to complete her degree, so she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a reserve member.

“I never really wanted to take out a lot of loans for school,” she said, “My [community college] student loan ended up only being like, $6,000, but with all the interest and stuff it came out to be like $13,000. So I kind of got discouraged about going back, but then I got with the Air Force.”

She said there’s a disconnect when everything is online or there are only pop-up opportunities like the West Philly-based Enterprise Center’s Biz on Wheels program, where a mobile bus was parked on the corridor offering resources to small business owners.

“We need a physical resource center. Something as simple as a person walking in there saying, ‘Hey, my son is being bullied in school, I need help. Hey, my daughter is not doing well at home, she’s getting out of control. I need y’all to help me get her some help,’” she said.

Montgomery said she wants to see more paid apprenticeship opportunities for high schoolers.

“They need more co-op work programs [in high school] so they can start getting experience,” she said. “I wouldn’t mind hiring two or three kids — they come down here making candles. Helping me do admin work, put labels on stuff.”

But she doesn’t have the money to pay workers out of pocket entirely right now.

“That’ll be a good thing. But you know, you got to pay them. Or the school could. If the city said hey, if they came to school and didn’t miss no days, maintain their GPA we’ll pay you to go to work right there down the street. That’s the incentive that kids want to work for,” she said.

Barber Fred Cerrome Hill remembers when vocational trades were more common in schools.

“They used to have the school for plumbing, the electrical program. It wasn’t a whole lot of money to get into these classes,” he said. “Then pick up a skill and get a job somewhere and have these skill sets but they don’t have it no more. To me, that’s kind of pulling down the community.”

The dearth of options for young residents is an issue, he said.

“So you’ve got a lot of people that’s not really trying to do anything with their lives in their 20s,” he said. “They do nothing in their 30s and when they’re 40 they don’t have nothing accomplished. So they can’t provide for their families. [Education] is what makes entrepreneurs out of individuals.”

Instead of waiting for the city or school system to act, Hill offers apprenticeships at his shop.

“We have people that come in to start off not even really knowing how to cut but just being around long enough and being trained,” he said. “They are being trained to becoming a full-fledged barber and be able to function and provide for their family for the rest of their lives. Yes, especially for individuals [formerly] incarcerated.”