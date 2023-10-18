Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Just before sunset Tuesday, approximately 50 people gathered at the Miles Mack Playground in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood to support a new program — Philly SAFE.

“The acronym stands for Service, Agriculture, Financial literacy, and Entrepreneurship,” founder Tariq Moore explained, while addressing the crowd. “The young boys need this now… that’s what’s going to raise them up for our future leaders.”

Moore, a recreational outreach worker with Parks and Recreation, started the weekly program in July. He said he wanted to pattern his program after the Atlanta-based SAVE Institute, which stands for Service, Agriculture, Vocational Training, and Entrepreneurship. SAVE is open to boys from across the country and offers students certification courses in agricultural and vocational trades in addition to a high school diploma.

“My program is for boys 13 to 18,” Moore said. “This is normally the time where boys don’t know they don’t know themselves and I’m trying to abolish that curse… I’m trying to give them the right tools.”