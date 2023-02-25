Gun violence film screenings in Philly aim to ‘blanket the city’ with trauma support

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A film being screened in Philadelphia paints a clear picture of the unaddressed trauma that perpetuates the cycle of gun violence, and urges residents to seek out the help they need.

“TRIGGER” offers Philadelphia audiences a look at the raw experiences of people directly affected by shootings — those who’ve lost a loved one to gunfire, those who’ve survived bullet wounds, and those who’ve fired the gun.

The film is a partnership between the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and DisAbility Services and First Person Arts. Starting Sunday, Feb. 26, the city plans to hold a series of public screenings in neighborhoods with high levels of violence and low levels of mental health services.

Gabriel Bryant, DBHIDS community engagement equity manager, said the goal is to “blanket the city with trauma support” for any Philadelphians affected by gun violence.

“We’re saying, we’re right here,” he said. “We have a therapist, we have social workers right here. And once you’ve done that, you can also take it to the next level with some ongoing resources and supports.”