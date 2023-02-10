Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Rasheed Abdus says when he got out of prison four years ago, at age 21, he struggled to find a job.

“Maybe cause I didn’t know how to use a computer,” he said.

A friend connected him to the Center for Employment Opportunities, a national work readiness organization with a Philadelphia chapter, and he started cleaning up parks in Kensington. Now, he’s learning to train other formerly incarcerated people.

He said if not for that connection, he might have returned to a life of drug and gun crime.

“I’d be in jail, I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “Only thing I knew was how to do it in the streets.”

A slew of Philadelphia organizations are launching programs this spring to help formerly incarcerated people gain life skills or find work, partly in hopes of capturing potential perpetrators of gun violence and curbing the city’s high shooting rates. Several of them set up tables at the Free Library’s first-ever Criminal Justice Resource Fair in Nicetown this week in hopes of spreading the word.

“Part of our gun violence crisis in Philadelphia is related to people not having opportunities,” said Jamie Bowers, supervisor for the Free Library Languages and Learning Center. “So if we can help connect people who have been marginalized … with education and record-clearing, and connection to employment, I think that is part of the key of long-term violence prevention.”

The idea is part of a model called community violence intervention — finding the people most likely to be victims and perpetrators of gun violence and addressing their economic, social, health, and legal needs in hopes of preventing repeat behavior.

In Oakland, California the model led to a 46% reduction in homicides and a 49% reduction in shooting injuries between 2012 and 2017, according to a report from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

In Philadelphia about half of shooting arrestees have a violent felony charge in their criminal history, according to the multi-agency 100 Shooting Review Committee report. Since 2020 Philadelphia has run a Group Violence Intervention program, which identifies at-risk shooters and provides them with social services and job opportunities. As of January 2022 the program had identified roughly 600 candidates and directly connected with about 300 of them, according to a city progress update. Of those, about half had received case management, and 89 had been connected to employment. A University of Pennsylvania analysis of the program is expected to come out in early 2023.

The city also plans to launch a major job readiness program that has shown promise in Chicago this March.