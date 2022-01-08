Despite the ongoing pandemic, Philadelphia officials said they are trying to expand one of their key gun violence prevention programs.

It’s called Group Violence Intervention or GVI, and the goal is to offer support to people who could pull the trigger to keep them from doing so.

Because large group meetings were prohibited, Philadelphia officials running the GVI program had to tweak the strategy. Since August 2020, those meetings between potential shooters and police, community leaders, and social service providers have mostly been taking place through conference calls or “mobile call-ins.”

“We deliver this basic message to our young people that gun violence is wrong, and it must stop, but it does not end there,” said Deion Sumpter, who is charged with implementing the meeting strategy. “My team and I do our best with persistent follow-up calls, home visits, and we push as hard as we can to take up the offer of help and ultimately try something different.”