Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was sworn in for a second term on Monday morning, after cruising to reelection in a race that tested his progressive, anti-incarceration approach as gun violence and murders surged to a record high in the city.

“I am incredibly grateful for the enormous mandate that has been given to a movement for criminal justice reform and public safety,” Krasner said during the virtual ceremony.

During his next term as the city’s top prosecutor, Krasner said he will continue to invest in violence prevention, noting that the only true justice for families is to stop homicides before they happen.

“If the real justice is to have fewer victims in the future, to prevent the next victimization, then we should invest in prevention, which prevents the next victimization,” Krasner said. “Because we already know from decades that traditional prosecution, that using punishment as the only tool in the toolbox has not fixed anything. In fact, in many ways it has made it worse.”

Krasner added that his office has taken steps to support families of homicide victims, pointing to the CARES program, which offers grief counseling, helps with funeral arrangements, and provides other supports in the first 45 days after a homicide.