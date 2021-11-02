Philly DA Larry Krasner cruises to reelection victory

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has won reelection in a contest that tested his progressive, anti-mass-incarceration approach amid the city’s rise in deadly gun violence.

Although ballots were still being tabulated, Krasner, 60, officially declared victory over Republican A. Charles Peruto with about half of the results in and a roughly 40 point lead.

“This is about a movement,” he said of the wave of progressive prosecutors who have taken office around the country. “It is not about us as individuals.”

Speaking from a campaign watch party at the Sonesta Hotel in Rittenhouse Square, he added: “In Philadelphia, this is a movement that has been led by black and brown and broke people … I want to thank you for that.”

The general election for DA was never expected to be close in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans about seven to one. Krasner didn’t launch much of a formal campaign and refused to debate Peruto.