Philadelphia police officials pointed to the seemingly infinite supply of guns available in the city as a significant factor in the local government’s failure to stem violence.

“Our firearm possession arrests are tracking along our homicide and shooting victims, which lead us to believe that more guns on the street are meaning more victims for us,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Wednesday at a hearing organized by City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention

The goal of the hearing was to lower the murder rate in the city. The homicide count this year is 15% higher than last year and shooting victims are up 10%, Outlaw noted.

Erica Atwood, who directs the city’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety, said public agencies must work together to decrease the number of firearms on the city streets.

“We cannot hug our way out of this problem when we have guns at the per capita that we have in the city,” Atwood said. She noted that her office meets with police officers in impacted districts as well as residents on a weekly basis, trying to figure out the patterns of violence, the environmental issues that factor in, and how law enforcement is working with people within the neighborhood to mitigate issues, especially in known “hotspots” where the violence is higher than other locations.