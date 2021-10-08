Pennsylvania and New Jersey join multistate effort to stop gun violence

The governors of Pennsylvania and New Jersey are teaming up with their counterparts in New York and Connecticut in a multistate effort to share gun crime data.

Govs. Tom Wolf, Phil Murphy, Kathy Hochul, and Ted Lamont have signed a memorandum of understanding to share the data in an effort to end gun violence across state lines. The agreement allows law enforcement agencies from the four states to exchange the information so they can investigate and prevent gun crimes, as well as identify straw purchasers and firearms traffickers.

“This is a coalition that I believe should grow — and it will grow as we welcome in more of our fellow governors and fellow states,” Murphy said at a virtual joint press conference Thursday.