Philly announces $900K in microgrants to fight gun violence

Philadelphia officials announced close to $900,000 in microgrants going to community groups working in gun violence prevention Wednesday. The announcement comes on the heels of the city recording its 400th homicide over the weekend.

The funds will be going to 41 community groups with a special consideration given to programs that work with “young men between the ages of 16 to 34 in areas most vulnerable to high levels of violence.”

“There’s a special emphasis placed on what we know to be interrupters to the cycle of violence — mentorship, education, employment, and trauma-informed supports and services,” said Erica Atwood, Senior Director of the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety at City of Philadelphia.

The grants range from $10,000 to $40,000.