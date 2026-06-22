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Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the gunman in last week’s attack at ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital is facing multiple felony charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Jennings announced the indictment against John Wallace-Bey at a news conference Monday, along with Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos and ChristianaCare’s incoming President and CEO Jennifer Schwartz.

Wallace-Bey, 23, is accused of shooting nineteen-year-olds Ethan Hillman and Jayden Ellis at the hospital last week. Hillman died of his injuries. Ellis is in stable condition.

“These are two kids,” Jennings said. “Ethan, from what his mom told me, [was] just a really delightful, kind, young man looking forward to his future.”

Wallace-Bey was arrested in Philadelphia. Law enforcement said it does not appear he had a criminal record.

According to Jennings, Wallace-Bey and the two victims were in the same six-month IT internship program with the ChristianaCare healthcare system. After an argument with Hillman and Ellis on the morning of June 16, the gunman left the hospital. He returned later that day and allegedly shot both men once each with a .38-caliber pistol.

“It is the state’s belief that this was a targeted shooting and that the defendant acted entirely alone,” Jennings said.