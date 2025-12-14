‘Making sure we’re helping people’: Council President Kenyatta Johnson on how to make Philly better
Two years into his first term leading City Council, Kenyatta Johnson talks about his priorities and improving conditions for all in Philadelphia.
Nearly two years into his first term as president of Philadelphia City Council, Kenyatta Johnson says his goal is to make the city better for his two sons and everyone else.
Johnson took leadership as head of council in January 2024, succeeding Darrell Clarke who did not run for re-election at the end of former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration.
But Johnson’s path to the top of Council started long before that when he started the Peace Not Guns program in 1998 after his cousin was murdered in Philadelphia.
“I was compelled to get involved, so no other family would have to go through what mine did,” he told the Committee of 70.
He used his degree in criminal justice from Mansfield University, with dual minors in philosophy and sociology to teach young people conflict resolution, anger management and most importantly, he says, giving them an antiracist education.
Johnson also holds a master’s degree in government administration and public finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Fells School of Government and a certificate from Harvard Business School.
He was eventually elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 186th District from 2009 to 2012 prior to winning a seat on Council.
Now as Council president since 2024, he says his goal in leading the city’s legislative body is to be receptive to the other 16 members of the group, who join together to either approve or disapprove legislation.
“We work in partnership with the mayor who we have a great relationship with,” Johnson said.
Meeting with the mayor
Since taking office, Johnson has established weekly talks with Mayor Cherelle Parker to discuss the city’s problems in his office.
“We meet every week inside this room, talk about what both of our priorities are and come to some level of meeting of the minds as opposed to doing it publicly,” he said. “Oftentimes, there’s not much that we disagree on and then we do get a chance to disagree.”
One of those disagreements came during this year’s budget discussions, where Council and the mayor had differing priorities. Johnson said things came together in the end.
“I believe it’s that type of relationship that focuses on really improving the quality of life of all the residents here in the city of Philadelphia, which allows our relationship to thrive,” Johnson said.
Parker hailed the budget deal in June, particularly the cooperative effort it took to get there.
“Now when it doesn’t work, it’s on my shoulders, on Council President Johnson’s shoulders and all members of Council’s shoulders, and I’m proud to tell the people of the city of Philadelphia: we got it done together,” she said.
So far, he said the relationship is working well, even though it’s not always perfect.
“There’s going to be times we can come together and have a meeting of the minds, but we have to also make sure that one is never personal. The common goal and focus is making sure we’re helping people. I’m looking at all the work that I do beyond the politics, I’m not keeping score. I’m focused on making sure we’re helping the people,” Johnson said.
Support from Council
Whether they supported him to lead Council or not, council members have generally been supportive of Johnson’s time in the top spot.
Councilmember Jim Harrity was initially against Kenyatta Johnson’s elevation to council president. Despite that opposition, he says there was no retribution from Johnson for his vote for an opponent.
“I can tell you first hand that – I don’t want to say he forgot about it – but he let it go and has treated me like nothing ever happened. You know what I’m saying? He allowed me to be a councilman,” Harrity said. “He has not tried to do anything to hurt me as a matter of fact. Every time I turn around, he’s helping me out.”
Harrity echoed one thing that many have said about the council president: he keeps things running on time, including council’s weekly meetings, where things were regularly late under other regimes.
With Johnson at the helm, “we’re done on time, we’re going to start when we’re supposed to start,” Harrity said. “I like that. I’m an early guy, so I’m there. I like to get started on time.”
Councilman Mark Squilla also praised Johnson’s leadership.
“Because Council President Johnson is also a District Councilmember, representing South Philadelphia and Center City, as I do, he understands some of the challenges that I face, and is always willing to listen and assist,” Squilla said in a statement. “I appreciate his punctuality when it comes to council meeting.”
Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson has been a major supporter of Johnson and said in a statement that his leadership “is defined by vision, dedication and an unwavering commitment to both the people of Philadelphia and the members of City Council.”
She said he’s “cultivated an environment where every council member feels supported, prepared and empowered to serve our communities effectively. Beyond his operational excellence, Council President Johnson exemplifies the highest standard of public service. His steady, inclusive and principled leadership lifts everyone around him, creating a Council that is united, focused and capable of delivering meaningful results for all Philadelphians.”
While Councilmember Jamie Gauthier may not always be on the same side of an issue as Johnson, she said she always feels heard.
“He does try to bring us together, as a body and have unity among us, and he tries to recognize our successes and the things that we’re each doing in our respective lanes,” she said.
Having a leader who listens is also a boon for Rue Landau, who joined Council in 2024 after previously making numerous appearances before the city’s legislative body as a member of several boards and commissions over the years.
“I do like the way in which Council President Johnson listens to us, engages with us, makes sure that he’s hearing our concerns,” Landau said.
Not everything is perfect though, but she said Johnson works hard to defend his positions.
“You know when we’re not always on the same page, but when we are and we’re fighting for the same thing, it’s fantastic to be in line with him,” she said.
She wouldn’t elaborate on what it was like to be against him.
An unexpected loss
Johnson said one of the worst parts of his first year as council president was the loss of longtime Council Clerk Michael Decker.
Decker died unexpectedly in February 2024, just two weeks into Johnson’s first term as president. He said that created a crisis because the new Council consisted of many members who had never even served a full term after so many former members dropped out to run for mayor in 2023. That led to concerns that the legislative process would bog down because the person who kept all the paperwork flowing and hearings scheduled was suddenly gone.
“I really had to step up and say, ‘Okay, you have to keep everybody calm,’ because most people thought that as an institution, we would be in peril,” Johnson said.
Johnson was concerned that on the legislative side, “there wouldn’t be any opportunity to introduce any bills because we would be at a standstill.” He said it was the first “test of my leadership capability.”
After rallying his workers into a team that weathered the storm, bills and resolutions kept flowing through the legal process. He points to that as his first victory in the new office.
Philadelphia’s ‘bright’ future
As he looks ahead to the coming year and new challenges it will bring, Johnson said his boys continue to be his focal point.
“I believe that the future of the city of Philadelphia is a very bright one, and I just look forward to working with my colleagues in the City Council to make sure it’s a city that everyone can enjoy regardless of their neighborhood or ZIP code,” he said.
“I’m raising two sons here in the city of Philadelphia. And so, after having my sons, my passion and my commitment became even more when it comes to working on behalf of the residents here in the city of Philadelphia because I want this to be a great city for them.”
