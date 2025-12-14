From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nearly two years into his first term as president of Philadelphia City Council, Kenyatta Johnson says his goal is to make the city better for his two sons and everyone else.

Johnson took leadership as head of council in January 2024, succeeding Darrell Clarke who did not run for re-election at the end of former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration.

But Johnson’s path to the top of Council started long before that when he started the Peace Not Guns program in 1998 after his cousin was murdered in Philadelphia.

“I was compelled to get involved, so no other family would have to go through what mine did,” he told the Committee of 70.