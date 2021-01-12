New funding for Philly program that helps families of murder victims

The new funding will cover the next three years of the program. It comes as homicides continue to surge in Philadelphia.

To date, the Philadelphia Police Department has recorded 13 murders, very nearly double the total at the same time last year.

In 2020, 499 people were murdered — the highest annual total of deaths since 1990 and one shy of the highest homicide rate since 1960.

“We are in a moment when the community and all of law enforcement, victims and survivors, need as much help as they can possibly get,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner during a news conference on Monday.

Krasner’s office will share the grant with the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and the nonprofit Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia.

The program, which employs 14 full- and part-time staffers, began with a $1 million grant in 2018.

It was created after the District Attorney’s Office was criticized for its treatment of families of homicide victims, including the family of police Sgt. Robert Wilson III, who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Wilson’s family said they learned the office was offering his killers a plea deal just days before it was cemented in court.

Krasner announced the program’s second grant during the first in a series of weekly news conferences the office plans to hold regarding their work.