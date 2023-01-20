His story tracks with new findings from the University of Chicago Crime and Poverty Labs showing that men who participated in the program had 64 percent fewer shooting and homicide arrests in the 20 months after they were identified than their counterparts in the control group. The study involved about 2,500 men, 35 percent of whom had been previously shot and 98 percent had been previously arrested.

The City of Philadelphia has been talking about unveiling a READI pilot program for at-risk residents in Philadelphia since at least the spring of 2021, according to a city report.

A city spokesperson told WHYY this week that the rollout is slated for March and asked that press “hold any questions until that time.”

“The process for standing up this program is intricate and we want to share it with the public when it feels ready, so that we can serve Philadelphians correctly out of the gate,” the statement reads.

Philadelphia saw 516 homicides in 2022, nearly double the total from 2016 and largely committed with a firearm according to data analyzed by the Office of the Controller. City officials often point out that a small number of people are involved in gun violence — just 1.5 percent of known criminals are responsible for 80 percent of all detected gun crimes in Philadelphia, according to a 2019 Temple University analysis of arrest data.

Community activists and nonprofit leaders say intervening with these most-likely perpetrators could be the solution the city needs to curb the bloodshed — if it ever materializes.

“Of course it’s concerning,” said Mazzie Casher, director of nonprofit group Philly Truce, of the delay. He applied to be a READI partner organization when the city requested proposals in August and said he hasn’t heard back since the interviews. At the time of the proposal request, the city said READI would launch in November 2022.

Casher said the hold-up is a reflection of the city’s lack of urgency on the gun violence crisis.

“Even before this, none of it has been raised to the level of emergency in any way, shape or form,” he said. “That’s pretty f***ed up and sad.”

A promising intervention

The READI site in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood is in a repurposed school building. The halls are still locker-lined, but now they hold blown-up photos of participants, including those who have passed away.

“Sometimes guys are not ready and then they turn back to their life,” said resource manager Tiffany Perkins. “We try to kind of honor them by either having their picture or some type of memorial for them.”

One of the school’s rooms is still full of desks — it’s the GED classroom. Another has plastic chairs set up in a circle for group cognitive behavioral therapy. One has a station for the job coach, another a clothing rack full of suits that participants can borrow for career fairs.