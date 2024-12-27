More than 100 Philly rentals don’t have heat during the holidays, records show

Beyond that, cold weather indoors can increase the chances of somebody falling or hurting themselves.

People might be at risk of falling because if you’re cold your muscles are not working as well as they should be, it can impact your fine motor skills, so you’re more at risk of hurting yourself,” he said. “People have to protect their hands and feet, I think that’s the hardest thing. You can’t just live at home in gloves all the time. There’s a very real risk for those children of developing asthma, not only because it’s cold, but it also tends to be very dry, and so that can exacerbate some symptoms people might have.”

No heat for the holidays

In Philadelphia, several apartment complexes were found to be in violation of the city’s heating code. But the majority of violations were in clusters of converted single family row houses into apartments across North and West Philadelphia.

For example, on Dec. 9, there was a complaint about lack of heat filed with the city’s public service help desk 311 at a Carroll Park neighborhood triplex.

The second floor apartment of a row house along the 1300 block of North 60th Street didn’t have heat, according to the complaint.

Each apartment in this triplex rents for roughly $1,200 a month, according to the apartment rental advertisement.

On Dec. 13, a city Licenses and Inspection officer investigated the claim and found several violations at the property and the unit was declared unfit for human habitation and a public nuisance due to lack of heat. That means it was an immediate danger or hazard to public safety and required immediate compliance.

The city sent a notice to the property owner on record, Conshohocken-based Fenix Construction Group LLC, and ordered the business to make repairs or take necessary action no later than Dec. 26. Fenix also runs a capital group out of Pottstown.

When reached by phone, a representative of the Fenix declined to comment on the record but said they would pass along the violation to the new property owner, Master Street LLC, through its real estate broker. The address on the deed associated with the new owner appears to be Marked Realty and Management in New York City.

Attempts to reach the new landlord and the tenant were unsuccessful.

But during a brief visit to the property on Dec. 20 after contacting the owner, WHYY News witnessed a maintenance worker bringing tools and materials into the property. Another individual who identified themselves as a tenant, said the worker was repairing the heating unit.

The maintenance worker confirmed this information and the old property owner Fenix confirmed they did not send the worker. It’s possible the new landlord paid for a maintenance worker to fix the heat, or it could have been paid for by the tenant. But the city’s inspection records still show the property out of compliance as of Dec. 24.

If the heat in the West Philly triplex was not repaired by Dec. 26, the tenant would be forced to vacate the rental, because the landlord would be issued a cease and desist order in addition to city fines. The lack of heat violation on record was $2,300, which would accrue fines daily.

The city did not respond to questions for this news story about its process. It was not immediately clear where exactly the tenant would be able to go if forced to leave the property but there are heating centers around the city for residents without shelter.

And that’s the situation for individuals who can even contact their landlord, which is not always the case. A different property in Northeast Philly showed the landlord was a foreign corporation going through the bankruptcy process.