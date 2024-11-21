From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city of Philadelphia has started a new task force to extinguish trash fires in Kensington while also helping the people who start them for warmth find a place to sleep.

Managing Director Adam Thiel, formerly fire commissioner, said the city repurposed a truck used for fighting grass and brush fires to actively patrol Kensington, seeking out people starting fires to keep warm and putting them out before they spread to homes, businesses and schools.

“All fires start small and that’s why it’s important that we are proactive with this Nuisance Fire Task Force putting out fires that are at risk to the Kensington Community,” Thiel said.

In recent years, police say they respond to receive calls about as many as 30 fires a day, said Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer. He explained cops used their in-car fire extinguishers to put out the fire, and those had to be replaced, so the small fire truck would do the job much more efficiently and even save money.

The current truck is positioned at Engine 28, near Kensington and Lehigh Avenues. Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said the smaller truck is nimble and travels the streets seeking out the fires.