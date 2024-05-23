From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Giovannie Vilomar was looking to buy a house in Philadelphia, Kensington caught his eye. As a second-generation Puerto Rican who was born in the U.S., he was drawn to the neighborhood’s vibrant Puerto Rican and Latino community.

But Vilomar said that’s not what comes to mind for many people when they hear about where he lives. Instead, they may associate the area with issues like drug use, homelessness, crime and violence.

“When people think of Kensington, they only think of ‘Needle Park’ when Kensington is much larger than that,” he said. “And then people may not sound as proud to say, ‘Hey, I’m from Kensington.’”

Vilomar and other community members say they want to change that narrative by elevating programs, projects and organizations that provide opportunities and resources for families and residents.

Fernando Labastida does volunteer community outreach for the Kensington Soccer Club, which offers after-school athletic programming.

“I think it does start with … the good work that we hear about, these positive stories,” Labastida said, “and to find some type of backing in the community, something we can all be proud of.”

Community members highlighted local programs, groups and leaders during WHYY’s Bridging Blocks discussion Wednesday at the Kensington Library. Bridging Blocks brings together neighbors to talk about important issues and events happening where they live.

Library supervisor Sara Palmer said a lot of good work happening in the community doesn’t get enough attention. For example, Palmer pointed to McPherson Square Library’s teen job fairs, storytime, drumming and music programs and ongoing workshops and classes.

The library recently partnered with other branches and Interfaith Philadelphia to produce a bilingual community cookbook.

“It’s been thriving all along,” Palmer said. “Even during the pandemic, it’s been doing its best to serve.”