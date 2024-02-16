From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mummers enthusiasts and participants discussed how to make the tradition more inclusive and addressed instances of controversial behavior during Thursday’s Bridging Blocks discussion.

Since 1901, the Mummers Parade has been an official event in Philadelphia bringing thousands of the city’s finest wenches, comics and fancies to Broad Street to showcase their routines involving dance, string bands and bright, sequined outfits.

For many folks within Philadelphia, the parade is a New Year’s Day celebration. For the Mummers, it’s a year-round group effort to put on the best performances possible.

“One of the misconceptions is we’re all a bunch of guys who drink and run down the street with umbrellas for one day, which isn’t the case,” South Philadelphia Vikings member Jeff Travelina said. “We’ve started our show already for 2025.”

Folks who gathered at the Mummers Museum on Thursday discussed the history surrounding the event, which has origins dating back to the 17th century. Ahead of gathering in the museum’s banquet hall, many who came in support of the Mummers spoke with WHYY News about the familial aspect of their individual groups, including Jesa Stiglich, who’s in the Golden Sunrise Fancy Division.

“We’re at each other’s weddings,” Stiglich said. “We’re at each other’s birthday parties. We are supporting each other just through life. So it’s about bringing in that new year, entertaining, engaging with the community, celebrating and doing it quite literally with our friends and our family.”