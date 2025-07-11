Search underway after truck cab crashes into water off Delaware Memorial Bridge: DRBA

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A water search is underway Friday morning after a tractor-trailer cab crashed through a concrete barrier and fell off the Delaware Memorial Bridge, according to the Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA).

The left southbound lane is closed due to the crash.

Officials say the single tractor-truck, without a trailer, was traveling southbound on I-295, into Delaware, around 3:40 a.m. when it crossed three lanes of traffic, onto the concrete pad near the Delaware achorage and crashed through a concrete wall, falling into the Delaware River below.

No other vehicle was impacted in the incident.

The truck and driver have not yet been located. It is unknown if anyone else was in the truck at the time of the crash.

The Coast Guard, dive teams and local fire companies have been called to search the river.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.