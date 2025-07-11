Search underway after truck cab crashes into water off Delaware Memorial Bridge: DRBA

The Coast Guard, dive teams and local fire companies have been called to search the river.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 11, 2025
A concrete barrier is seen on Delaware Memorial Bridge

A search is underway after a tractor-trailer cab crashed through a concrete barrier and fell off the Delaware Memorial Bridge. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A water search is underway Friday morning after a tractor-trailer cab crashed through a concrete barrier and fell off the Delaware Memorial Bridge, according to the Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA).

The left southbound lane is closed due to the crash.

Officials say the single tractor-truck, without a trailer, was traveling southbound on I-295, into Delaware, around 3:40 a.m. when it crossed three lanes of traffic, onto the concrete pad near the Delaware achorage and crashed through a concrete wall, falling into the Delaware River below.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

No other vehicle was impacted in the incident.

The truck and driver have not yet been located. It is unknown if anyone else was in the truck at the time of the crash.

The Coast Guard, dive teams and local fire companies have been called to search the river.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate