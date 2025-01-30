Skaters from Philly, Aston and Delaware among D.C. plane crash victims

Delaware Coach Alexandr Kirsanov

The wife of skating coach Alexandr Kirsanov confirmed to ABC News her husband was on the plane.

Natalya Gudin went on to say Kirsanov was with two youth ice skaters on board the flight.

“I lost everything. I lost my husband. I lost my students. I lost my friends,” Gudin said.

Gudin, who also coaches students with her husband in Delaware, said she stayed home to be with their other skaters.

“We are husband and wife,” Gudin said. “We decided who’s going, who’s staying home,” she said. “We decided he would go to the development camp.”

Gudin last spoke with her husband as he boarded the flight on Wednesday, she said.

“I need my husband back,” Gudin said as she waited at a hotel for further information from authorities. “I need his body back.”

University of Delaware mourns loss

The University of Delaware said it believes several members of the figure skating community connected to the school were on the plane.

That includes Sasha Kirsanov, a former UD Figure Skating Club coach.

A statement from University President Dr. Dennis Assanis went on to say that university officials believe two young skaters who were members of the UD Figure Skating Club also were on board.

“It is unknown at this time whether these young skaters — who are not UD students — were accompanied by their parents or other chaperones,” Assanis said.

Kirsanov and the skaters trained at the University’s High Performance Training Center, which uses UD ice rink facilities and has been the training home for many years of multiple world-class skating champions and competitors, the statement reads.

Assanis acknowledged the figure skating community is tight-knit, and “many of our students and coaches have trained and competed alongside those who were lost.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all of the victims of this horrific tragedy,” Assanis said.

Philadelphia Skating Club

The Philadelphia Skating Club posted a statement on social media Thursday saying the victims include “beloved members” of the club.

No details about those members were released.

The statement from the club, located in Ardmore, Pennyslvania, went on to say:

“We feel the immense grief at the loss of so many talented skaters, their coaches and families.

“We share this loss and grieve with the entire USFS community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this tragic time.”

Ice Works Skating Club

In a prepared statement, the Ice Works Skating Club in Aston, Pennsylvania said some of the victims on the plane skated at the club.

No further details were provided.