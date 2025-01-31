What to know about the deadly collision between a passenger jet and Army helicopter

A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., sending the two aircraft plummeting into the Potomac River and killing everyone on board.

The collision occurred at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in one of the world’s most tightly controlled airspaces, just over 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of the White House and U.S. Capitol. A search-and-rescue effort launched overnight turned into a recovery operation by mid-Thursday morning.

Here are some things to know about the collision:

The crash

The collision involved a regional jet out of Wichita, Kansas, that was preparing to land and a military helicopter that was on a training exercise, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A few minutes before the jet was to land, air traffic controllers asked American Airlines Flight 5342 if it could do so on a shorter runway, and the pilots agreed. Controllers cleared the jet to land and flight tracking sites showed the plane adjust its approach to the new runway.

Less than 30 seconds before the collision, an air traffic controller asked a helicopter if it had the arriving plane in sight. The controller made another radio call to the helicopter moments later, saying “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ” — apparently telling the copter to wait for the Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet to pass. There was no reply, and the aircraft collided seconds later.

The plane’s radio transponder stopped transmitting about 2,400 feet (732 meters) short of the runway, roughly over the middle of the Potomac. The body of the plane was found upside-down in three sections in waist-deep water, officials said.

The helicopter’s wreckage was also found in the river.

NTSB officials said they were working to recover the data recording equipment from both aircraft.

The investigation and questions

Federal investigators will try to piece together the moments before the collision, including any communication between the two aircraft and air traffic controllers, as well as other actions of the pilots might have taken.

President Donald Trump, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Secretary of the Army nominee Daniel Driscoll all said it appeared that the crash could have been avoided.

At a White House news conference , Trump said the there were no survivors, that the cause of the collision wasn’t clear, and that the miliary and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating. Without evidence, he blamed air traffic controllers, the helicopter pilots and Democratic policies at federal agencies.

“We’ll find out how this disaster occurred and will ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” he said.

Trump criticized diversity hiring efforts at the FAA, though when pressed about why, he acknowledged there was no evidence that those efforts could be blamed for the collision.

“It just could have been,” he said.

The victims

The collision was the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years. At least 28 bodies have been pulled from the icy waters.

Among the passengers were members of the Skating Club of Boston who were returning from the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita. They included teenage figure skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, the teens’ mothers and two highly regarded Russian-born coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won a 1994 world championship in pairs skating.

Other Russians were also on the jet, according to the Kremlin.