A look at recent aircraft tragedies, mishaps and close calls

The crash of a small plane in New York over the weekend killed all six on board — a physician couple and their accomplished children and partners — during a family trip to the Catskills.

It’s the latest in a series of aviation disasters at a time of heightened scrutiny of aircraft collisions and near-misses.

The most deadly was the collision of a passenger jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River that that killed 67 people in January. In February, one airliner clipped another while taxiing at the Seattle airport. In March, an American Airlines plane caught fire after landing in Denver, sending 12 people to the hospital.

Federal officials have tried to reassure travelers that flying is the safest mode of transportation, and statistics support that. But the cascade of headlines about things going wrong is drawing increasing attention amid declining confidence in air travel and cuts at the Federal Aviation Administration, part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to downsize the federal government.

Here is a look at some of the recent aircraft tragedies and mishaps: