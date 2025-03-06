From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The black box recorder from the medical plane that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring two dozen, did not record audio from Jan. 31 and was likely not working for several years, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Preliminary reports

The report, released Thursday, said the flight crew was in communication with the Northeast Philadelphia Airport’s air traffic control tower when they took off at 6:06 p.m. on Jan. 31.

The Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance was traveling from Philadelphia to the Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri before heading to Tijuana, Mexico.

The jet crashed near the Roosevelt Mall roughly a minute after takeoff at speeds reaching 242 knots, according to the report.

The wreckage debris field was measured to be roughly 1,410 feet tall and 840 feet wide. Debris impacted and penetrated many homes and businesses in the area, causing extensive damage and fires.