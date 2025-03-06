Black box from deadly Northeast Philly plane crash never recorded audio, NTSB investigation reveals
Preliminary investigations found the pilot’s black box recorder did not record audio from the Jan. 31 flight and likely hadn’t worked in years.Listen 1:17
The black box recorder from the medical plane that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring two dozen, did not record audio from Jan. 31 and was likely not working for several years, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Preliminary reports
The report, released Thursday, said the flight crew was in communication with the Northeast Philadelphia Airport’s air traffic control tower when they took off at 6:06 p.m. on Jan. 31.
The Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance was traveling from Philadelphia to the Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri before heading to Tijuana, Mexico.
The jet crashed near the Roosevelt Mall roughly a minute after takeoff at speeds reaching 242 knots, according to the report.
The wreckage debris field was measured to be roughly 1,410 feet tall and 840 feet wide. Debris impacted and penetrated many homes and businesses in the area, causing extensive damage and fires.
Flight audio not recovered
During the investigation, the plane’s cockpit voice recorder was recovered from an 8-foot crater at the crash site. After extensive repairs and cleaning, the NTSB determined it did not record the flight and likely had not recorded audio for several years.
Investigators say the recorder did show significant damage from the crash and signs of water entering the device.
The plane’s enhanced ground proximity warning system, which may contain flight data, is still being evaluated for any relevant data related to the investigation.
Information about people killed in crash
The report is a timeline of the crash that killed everyone on board the plane, including 11-year-old pediatric patient Valentina Guzman Murillo and her 31-year-old mother Lizeth Murillo Ozuna. The pilot, 46-year-old Captain Alan Montoya Perales, copilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, 41-year-old Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo and 41-year-old paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla were killed in the crash. All six passengers were from Mexico.
The crash also killed 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt, who was driving with his son and partner in Northeast Philadelphia at the time.
Both pilots held medical certificates issued by Mexico’s Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil and were licensed to operate Learjet 55s. The pilot-in-command reported 9,200 hours of flight experience with an airline transport pilot certificate with ratings for airplane multiengine land and instrument airplane, according to the report.
The second pilot reported 2,600 hours of flight experience with a commercial pilot certificate with single-engine land, multiengine land and instrument privileges.
Ongoing investigation
As the investigation continues, the probable cause of the crash and any contributing factors will be released in the final report, which is expected in 12 to 24 months.
Philadelphia and collaborating agencies are providing resources to residents or businesses affected by the crash, including a hotline for ongoing case management and support. For resources or follow-up, residents can call 215-586-3400.
For any trauma or mental health-related issues, the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services has support available 24/7. Those in an immediate crisis should call or text 988.
Anyone concerned about structural damage can call 311 or contact the Department’s Contractual Services Unit between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily at 215-686-2480. Inspectors will visit homes in the affected area for free.
The city’s One Philly Fund also continues to accept monetary donations for individuals and businesses affected by the crash.
