Black box found from medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, NTSB says

It shows the scale of the crater left behind by the impact. It also shows the scene around the crash, including several burned-out cars.

We’ve also now learned the names of all six people aboard the medical jet who perished when the plane crashed on Friday evening.

All of the victims on board the plane were from Mexico. The NTSB says Learjet 55 was traveling to Missouri before headed to Mexico when it crashed less than a minute after take-off, causing a massive explosion.

Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales and Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez have been identified as the pilot and co-pilot of the flight.

Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo were also aboard the plane.

They were traveling with the pediatric patient, 11-year-old Valentina Guzman Murillo, and her mother, 31-year-old Lizaeth Murillo Osuna.

Valentina Guzman Murillo was in Philadelphia to receive care fromShriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

A person inside a car was also killed. That person has not yet been identified.

“Our city continues to mourn their loss and they are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

The city said Sunday the number of people injured rose to 22. Five of those people are still hospitalized, with another three in critical condition.

But local leaders say there could be more victims, so they’re urging residents to check on their neighbors.

“If there is somebody who you think may have been in this area, and they’re missing and they haven’t checked in, and you can’t reach them or they live there, call 911,” said the city’s managing director, Adam Thiel.

He said he joint investigation team consisting of local, state and federal partners remain on the ground to assist people and assess the damage.

At least 11 residential properties are impacted.

“They have a lot of processing yet to do of the scene. We have not yet recovered everything we need to recover from the scene,” Thiel said.

Some lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard have reopened in the area of the crash, with the roadway expected to be fully reopened by the morning rush on Monday.

Mayor Parker said there will be a town hall meeting on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. where residents can get more information. However, the location for that town hall has not yet been determined.