The number of people hurt in Friday’s medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia that killed seven has risen to 22, city officials said during a Sunday news conference.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said of the 22 people injured, five remain hospitalized, with three patients in critical condition. Officials reported 19 people hurt Saturday.

The crash “significantly damaged” 11 residential properties. Roughly 30 agencies — including urban search-and-rescue experts — have been working in the area following the crash, according to Managing Director Adam Thiel. The exact number of how many people were displaced by the crash is not yet known.

“We are being very thoughtful and intentional and deliberate about ensuring that we’re only reporting what we know and not speculating about other things,” Thiel said. “There is still a lot of work that is being done.”

Parts of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue remain cordoned off by law enforcement, but Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the inner and outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are expected to be open by the afternoon commute on Monday.