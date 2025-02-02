City officials say ‘a lot of work still being done’ at the site of Northeast Philly plane crash that killed 7, hurt 22
Of the 22 people hurt, five remained hospitalized Sunday with at least three people in critical condition, according to city leaders.
The number of people hurt in Friday’s medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia that killed seven has risen to 22, city officials said during a Sunday news conference.
Mayor Cherelle Parker said of the 22 people injured, five remain hospitalized, with three patients in critical condition. Officials reported 19 people hurt Saturday.
The crash “significantly damaged” 11 residential properties. Roughly 30 agencies — including urban search-and-rescue experts — have been working in the area following the crash, according to Managing Director Adam Thiel. The exact number of how many people were displaced by the crash is not yet known.
“We are being very thoughtful and intentional and deliberate about ensuring that we’re only reporting what we know and not speculating about other things,” Thiel said. “There is still a lot of work that is being done.”
Parts of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue remain cordoned off by law enforcement, but Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the inner and outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are expected to be open by the afternoon commute on Monday.
Parker said Philadelphia public schools will not be closed Monday. Students and staff will be excused for any delays because of the crash.
Operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the small aircraft was traveling from Philadelphia to Tijuana, Mexico, with a planned stop at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it went down, causing a fiery explosion that scattered debris across several city blocks near Roosevelt Mall.
The Learjet 55 was carrying two passengers, a mother and daughter, and four crew members, all of whom were from Mexico. Flight logs show the plane was only in the air for about a minute before crashing. Carlos Obrador Garrido, head consul at the Mexican Consulate of Philadelphia, thanked city and state officials for their response to the deadly incident.
“Everyone is very much committed to solve this situation, and of course, we stand together with Philadelphia, with Pennsylvania, and we stand together with [the] United States,” Obrador Garrido said.
Officials have not disclosed the plane crash victims’ identities, but multiple outlets, including the BBC, have reported names after speaking with a spokesman for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.
PECO Energy, Philadelphia Gas Works and the Philadelphia Water Department are reporting service has been restored to communities near the crash site, with the exception of the “immediately impacted buildings,” according to Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management Director Dominick Mireles.
“The plan is to assess the full extent of damage once the investigation piece clears,” Mireles said. “What we already anticipate is that this will require some repair, will require repair to lights, traffic signals, and to the roadway itself.”
Parker ended by asking the community to be patient with the city’s communication.
“It’s in times of crisis when you should remember who you are and we have to remember what defines Philadelphia,” Parker said. “We are a strong people, a resilient people who clearly understand how and why it’s so important that we take care of each other.”
The city will host a town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.