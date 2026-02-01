From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kimberly Casasola, a senior clerk at Frank Van’s Auto Tags, had just left work for the day on Jan. 31, 2025, when she got a panicked phone call from one of her two employees still at the office.

Within five minutes, Casasola returned to the office and was met with a “traumatic” scene after a medical jet crashed just blocks away.

“The fire, the people on fire, body parts, body fluids,” she recalled. “It was very devastating.”

Now, a year later, Casasola and other neighborhood residents are remembering the deadly crash, which killed eight people and injured more than 20 others.

The small plane, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashed in the heavily populated neighborhood near Roosevelt Mall less than a minute after take off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The medical jet was transporting 11-year-old Valentina Guzmán Murillo, who had received medical treatment in Philadelphia, along with her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, and four crew members: Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, Alan Montoya Perales, Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez and Rodrigo López Padilla. All six were from Mexico and were killed in the crash.

Carlos Obrador, head consul at the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia, said he was able to accompany the victims’ remains when they were repatriated to their families in April last year.

He applauded city officials and first responders for their “solidarity” and support, and said he is still in touch with the victims’ families in Mexico with updates on the ongoing investigation into the crash.

Dominique Goods-Burke died in April 2025 from injuries she sustained after debris from the plane hit her car. She was with her fiancé, Steven Dreuitt, who was also killed.

According to city officials, 343 homes in the neighborhood were affected by the crash.

Two families of the passengers killed on the medical jet filed a lawsuit last year alleging “carelessness” and “negligence” by the plane’s owner.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board found that the voice recorder, or “black box,” on board was not recording audio at the time of the crash. The full investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Obrador, Mayor Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia officials and community members will gather for a memorial service at the Engine 71 Fire Station on Saturday night near the site of the crash.