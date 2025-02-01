Philadelphia plane crash causes fiery scene with multiple homes ablaze

A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia 30 seconds after it took off as crews respond to a fiery scene, Pennsylvania’s governor said Friday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is offering all “Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.”

The crash happened less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights. Photos taken at the crash site appear to show residential homes on fire.

Michael Schiavone, 37, was sitting at his home in Mayfair on Friday when he heard a loud bang and his house shook. He said it felt like a mini earthquake and when he checked his home security camera footage, he said it looked like a missile was coming down. “There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second,” he said.

Robin Tees, 48, of Bucks County was at the scene following the crash and said that the crash “hits home more than it did when it’s somewhere else,” alluding to the crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday.

“I think we’re going to see more of it. Just a hunch,” he said. “Washington D.C. being the capital of America. Philadelphia is where it all began. It looks like it’s going to happen more and more, for whatever reason.”

Vadim Osipov, 37, who is originally from Ukraine but currently lives in Southampton, witnessed the crash and originally thought that a nearby gas station had exploded because of the “mushroom explosion” he witnessed following the crash.

Once he got his bearings and looked to film what was happening, he said he became scared that it could’ve been a missile or rocket.

“I’m from Ukraine … but I know there’s war. You never know,” Osipov said. “Maybe there’s another world war coming here.”

At-Large Councilmember Jim Harrity said on social media that his “prayers go out to those on board, their families, those on the ground, and all of our first responders who are working tirelessly to manage the crisis.” He added that he’ll work with Councilmember Michael Driscoll, who represents District 6 in Northeast Philadelphia, “to help monitor the situation.”

Flight data showed a small jet taking off from the airport at 6:06 p.m. and disappearing from radar about 30 seconds later after climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters).

The plane crashed in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center where first responders were blocking traffic and onlookers crowded onto a street corner in the residential neighborhood of Rhawnhurst. Philadelphia’s emergency management office said that roads are closed in the area.