Young figure skaters filed into the University of Delaware ice skating rink Friday morning, giggling with the anticipation of their daily practice.

As they trekked to the ice beyond the empty lobby, however, the girls passed by a shrine that was just erected in memory of a beloved coach and two promising young ice dancers.

The three members of UD’s close-knit skating community died Wednesday night when an American Airlines jet collided with a military helicopter at Reagan International Airport near Washington. The young skaters’ mothers also died in the crash.

Among the victims are:

Alexandr “Sasha” Kirsanov, the beloved former coach at the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club

Skater Angela Yang, 11, and her mother, Lily

Skater Sean Kay, 11, and his mother, Julia

The crash killed 67 people, including several skaters, coaches and family members returning from Wichita, Kansas, where they had attended a developmental camp and the U.S. Skating Figure Skating Championships. Kirsanov coached Yang and Kay in their quest for skating stardom.

Their deaths have spurred an outpouring of grief and condolences from Delaware political leaders, including new Gov. Matt Meyer.

Meyer said he and his wife Lauren’s “thoughts are with the families … as they grapple with this new reality, and we encourage all Delawareans to keep them in your prayers.”

The governor also called on the U.S. Department of Defense and Federal Aviation Administration to “take all necessary measures to make sure a collision like this never happens again.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said that Kirsanov, Kay and Yang and their mothers “went to Wichita to pursue their passion for figure skating. It is a tragedy that none of them returned home to our state. Delaware is a state of neighbors, and tonight, we hold all of our neighbors a little closer.”