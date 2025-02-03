Injury count in Northeast Philly plane crash rises to 24, black box found

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The number of people known to be injured in Friday’s plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia has risen to at least 24, officials said Monday. Four remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition.

“We will continue to keep them, their loved ones and families in our prayers,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said during a press briefing Monday. “We stand with them.”

The medical transport Learjet 55 crashed less than a minute after it left the Northeast Philadelphia Airport Friday, killing one person on the ground and all six people on board — a child who had received life-saving medical treatment in Philadelphia, her mother and four crew members, all of whom were from Mexico.

The crash and massive fire, which occurred in a heavily populated residential area near the Roosevelt Mall, destroyed four properties, severely damaged six and impacted more than 300 other properties in some way, according to city officials. As of Sunday, the total number of people displaced was not known.

“This remains an ongoing investigation,” Parker said Monday. “It is fluid, and it is active.”