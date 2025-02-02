From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Less than 24 hours after a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing six people aboard and at least one other person on the ground while injuring at least 19 others, area residents are processing the tragedy.

Sonia Zhuño was in the T-Mobile store with her husband when they heard a loud bang. At first, she thought it was an earthquake. Then she saw the flames.

“I thought it was a missile because everything was on fire,” she said. “For me, truly, [it was] like the end of the world.”

Zhuño and her husband hid in the store until the police came and escorted them out.

“It was horrible,” she said. “People screamed and cried.”

Manuel Almonte, who lives in the area, said his daughter was working at The Children’s Place at Roosevelt Mall and was “very scared” when she called him after the explosion.

“I’m not gonna say the word ‘lucky,’” Almonte said. “But I’ll say, I’m one of the grateful ones. I’m grateful that nothing happened to my daughter.”

Almonte said his daughter spent the night at his house because she was shaken by what happened. He said he hopes everyone impacted will get support going forward. For his daughter, he said he plans to make sure she can access therapy if she needs it.

“My prayers goes out to everyone that was impacted, either emotionally, because, you know, it might be some people that are dead and some people injured, but emotionally by seeing the video, the people who was around the impact when it happened, it’s gonna be on their mind for quite a while,” he said. “It’s a tragedy.”

Zhuño also said she hopes impacted community members are provided with “psychological support.”

“I recommend all the people in Philadelphia that we stay united,” she said. “It’s the moment to be united, it’s the moment to embrace each other and support each other.”