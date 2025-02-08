This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The plane crash in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood that killed seven people, injured two dozen others, created a mushroom-cloud explosion and left a crater at least 8 feet deep will likely require further environmental remediation. It sparked a three-alarm fire that raged for about two hours, torching cars, burning at least five homes and briefly spreading into the sewer system.

Here’s what to know about the health and environmental impacts.

Air quality impacts during the fire, but no long-term effects

Several days after the crash, James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Public Health, said at “no point” during the incident did any air pollutants or air toxics “reach a dangerous level.”

But “anytime there’s a fire and visible smoke, then there is a localized air quality issue,” said Peter DeCarlo, a professor who studies air quality at Johns Hopkins. “The question is how much does that dissipate … by the time it gets to where people live.”

Fires that burn fossil fuels, including jet fuel, produce several cancer-causing substances, including benzene and a class of compounds found in cigarette smoke known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, said Arthur Frank, a professor emeritus of environmental and occupational health at Drexel University and member of Philly’s Air Pollution Control Board.

But the worst pollutants from Friday’s fire likely came not from the jet fuel itself, but from the structures that burned, said Marilyn Howarth, an adjunct professor of pharmacology at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Community Outreach and Engagement Core at the school’s Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology.

Unhealthy compounds in plastics and other building materials can burn more slowly and at lower temperatures than those in jet fuel, creating a greater risk of exposure, Howarth said. House and tire fires also produce small particles that can get deep into the lungs. These hazards can exacerbate issues such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and in extreme cases, cause heart attacks.

“The jet fuel … that’ll burn reasonably clean,” Frank said. “It’s the other fires — the parts of the airplane and the house fires that occur, the car fires, the tires — those will put out a lot of particulate matter.”

Residents near any burning structure should leave the area or shelter in place and turn off any type of ventilation system until the smoke has cleared, Howarth said. How dangerous smoke is depends on how close a person is to the source and how long they’re exposed. Wind speed and direction play a big role in how quickly air pollution disperses.

Philadelphia’s Air Management Services monitored the air pollution created by Friday’s plane crash in several ways.

Shortly after the fire was reported under control, a mobile van started monitoring pollutants a few blocks away from the site of the crash, according to data provided by AMS. The van measured levels of several unhealthy, toxic or cancer-causing pollutants, including particulate matter, benzene and formaldehyde.

Then, around 9 p.m., officials took a sample of the air quality a few blocks away from the site of the crash for testing. This snapshot found levels of toxic compounds orders of magnitude below workplace standards set by OSHA. The federal agency has acknowledged, however, that many of these standards are “outdated and inadequate for ensuring protection of worker health.”

Still, the levels of pollutants AMS measured “were really quite low,” Frank said.

“I didn’t see anything that really concerned me,” he added.

While the levels of toxins measured were generally low, the sample likely did not capture the worst of the pollution, because it was collected after the flames were doused, Howarth said.

“The canister sampling that they did is a very brief grab of air,” Howarth said. “It is a good test for exactly what was happening at that moment, but it really makes it very difficult to determine what happened [during the explosion] and [immediately] afterwards.”

Monitoring air quality while the fire was still raging would have been challenging, said Kabindra Shakya, a Villanova University professor studying air pollution.

“It’s not possible to do immediately, because the main concentration should be saving the people,” Shakya said. “Ideally, that would be the case, but it may not be feasible.”

The nearest permanent air monitor at the Northeast Philadelphia airport is about three miles away from the blaze. It is not designed to measure air toxics but rather ozone levels.

These factors limit the city’s ability to fully characterize the impact of the crash on air quality, said Jane Clougherty, a professor in Drexel’s Department of Environmental and Occupational Health.

“It is not accurate to say, ‘At no point did any air pollutants or air toxics reach a dangerous level’,” Clougherty wrote in an email. “What they can say is, ‘OUR SAMPLING DID NOT REVEAL any air pollutants or air toxics at a dangerous level.’”

Now, roughly a week after the crash, nearby residents do not need to worry about lingering air quality impacts, experts said. But Howarth advises people living near the site of any fire to wet mop the surfaces inside their home.