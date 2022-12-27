Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), which bought the 1,000-acre former refinery in 2020 and plans to turn it into a logistics and life sciences hub branded the Bellwether District, continued to monitor for benzene at roughly 30 points along the property’s perimeter in line with the EPA’s Petroleum Refinery Sector Rule, posting results online. But because refinery operations stopped at the site in September 2021, according to HRP, and the site was officially reclassified through an updated operating permit issued this fall, HRP plans to stop monitoring at the end of 2022.

Average concentrations of benzene at the former refinery’s fenceline have fallen each year since 2019 to a fraction of what they were the year of the fire, according to HRP.

“Now that much of the decommissioning work has been completed and the demolition work is proceeding, we’re seeing those concentrations come down even lower,” said Julianna Connolly, HRP’s executive vice president for environmental remediation, at a public meeting in November.

But as recently as March 2022 — the most recent period the EPA published data for — the former PES refinery exceeded the EPA’s action level of 9 µg/m3 for a rolling annual measure the agency uses to approximate benzene emissions coming from refineries themselves rather than background levels in surrounding communities, by subtracting the lowest fenceline concentrations from the highest and averaging that difference over a year.

In May, an environmental watchdog nonprofit listed the shuttered PES site as one of the biggest polluters of benzene among refineries nationwide based on 2021 data.

“It’s hard for me to imagine how they justify no longer collecting the data that could show them when and whether they actually consistently get down to within safe levels,” said Gwen Ottinger, a professor in Drexel’s Department of Politics who recently led the creation of a website to make refinery benzene data accessible to members of the public and researchers. “Currently, they’re still getting some very high readings.”

An HRP spokesperson said current concentrations at the site are “consistent with concentrations typically detected in urban areas.”

Since the spring, average site-wide benzene levels have been close to, but still above ambient levels of benzene measured at four locations in Philadelphia by the city’s public health department, which each averaged below .7 µg/m3 in 2021. Between March and November 2022, benzene levels at the former refinery fenceline averaged around 1 µg/m3, but several individual fenceline monitors at the former refinery site detected spikes.

In October, a monitor on the southwestern edge of the site along the Schuylkill River picked up a benzene concentration of 11 µg/m3. The next month, a nearby monitor measured a concentration of more than 7 µg/m3.

“Prior to that, the numbers were below the EPA levels for some time, and then in October there was just a spike out of nowhere,” said Pitts, of Philly Thrive. “So it would be good if we could keep studying and keep monitoring to see what the tendencies are.”

Pitts said continued air quality monitoring as HRP redevelops the former refinery site should be a term of the community benefits agreement the company committed to negotiating with nearby community groups starting in 2023.

Asked what could be behind the spikes in benzene readings at the site’s perimeter, an HRP official told PlanPhilly in May they could be caused by external or mobile pollution sources, such as idling trucks.

“The benzene data do not indicate sustained elevated concentrations at the perimeter of the property during decommissioning and demolition activities, which began in mid-2020,” HRP’s Connolly said at the time.