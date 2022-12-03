New web tool by Drexel lab helps you access refinery pollution data

A new website helps you learn about air pollution from refineries across the country — and it’s partially the work of researchers in Philly.

The website, Refinery Air Watch, takes data about toxic air pollutants collected at refineries across the country — including the former PES refinery in Philly — and makes it easy to compare and download. It launched earlier this month.

“These data can be used to put pressure on companies to clean up and to put pressure on governments to adopt more protective policies,” said Gwen Ottinger, a professor in Drexel’s Department of Politics who heads the Fair Tech Collective, which built the website along with a design firm and residents living near refineries in California.