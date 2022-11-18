Philadelphia participated in a citizen science heat mapping project this summer — along with over a dozen other communities across the country. Three months later, some preliminary results are in.

Fifty Philadelphians drove around the city with heat and air quality sensors attached to their cars one day in July. The goal was to map urban heat islands, or places that get hotter in the summer than areas with more shade and less concrete.

The hottest temperature they measured was 95 degrees, according to CAPA Strategies, the company that partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on the project. The greatest difference between areas of the city was over 10 degrees.

“Communities will receive a report outlining where the hottest areas in the community are,” said Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist for NOAA, during a webinar Thursday. “Campaign communities are then able to take this data and work with decision makers to implement solutions, hopefully addressing areas that have stark temperature differences.”