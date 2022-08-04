Philadelphia is one of 14 cities and counties across the country chosen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to collect heat data this summer, in an annual citizen science project. Philly is one of just two cities also measuring air quality.

The information will be used to map urban heat islands, or areas of cities that get much hotter than places with more shade and less concrete. NOAA officials expect to finish the maps this fall.

The ultimate goal is to inform solutions that will keep communities safe and healthy.

“Solutions, you know, to [poor] air quality and heat, and also how it affects human beings’ health,” said Martin, who is retired from an investment management company.

Climate change, driven by humans burning fossil fuels, is making the problem of extreme heat worse. Philly’s average summer temperature has risen about 3 degrees Fahrenheit in the last five decades. The city now experiences on average a dozen more days above 90 degrees each year than it did in 1970.

Philly’s heat isn’t distributed evenly. Some neighborhoods can get up to 22 degrees hotter than others.

And heat can be deadly. Heat-related deaths in Philly have dropped in recent years — but at least six Philadelphians have died from heat-related causes since July 23.

Martin and Cargill got involved with the heat mapping project through their neighborhood group, United Neighbors of West Oak Lane, where they run voter registration efforts for high schoolers. The group is also involved with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Tree Tenders program, and members hope to bring more trees to West Oak Lane.

Driving through North Philly, Cargill, a retired social worker, took photos to go along with the data.

“Just getting the idea as to where we are in trees versus concrete,” Cargill said. “Because there’s not a lot of trees.”

Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences led the heat mapping project locally, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation.

“We’re going to take the stories that we collected and all the thousands and thousands of pieces of information and measurements that we got that day and then use that to make better informed decisions in the city about how to address heat and air quality issues, especially in the communities that are experiencing a disproportionate amount of those issues,” said Richard Johnson, director of community learning at the Academy of Natural Sciences.

Fifty participants drove around Saturday, gathering data through about 70% of the city. They focused on the hottest neighborhoods, and the ones where residents are the most vulnerable to heat, Johnson said.

Right now, the city uses land surface temperatures to map neighborhoods’ exposure to heat — and pairs that with demographic and health factors to produce a Heat Vulnerability Index.

But the new data gathered this weekend measures the temperature of the air, plus humidity — so it’ll reflect what the heat actually feels like, Johnson said.

The resulting maps will be “very high resolution,” with a precision level comparable to a census tract, said NOAA spokesperson Monica Allen. That’s higher resolution than the city’s existing heat maps, said Saleem Chapman, the city’s chief resilience officer. The data will give officials new insight into the cumulative impacts of heat, humidity, and air pollution on neighborhoods, he said.

“We hope [the project] proves what we’ve always known, which is that our neighborhood is hot and that there’s very little relief because there is a lack of shade,” said Ivana González, a community outreach coordinator with the nonprofit Esperanza, based in Hunting Park, who helped gather data.