The redevelopment of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is moving a step forward, with the formal closure of hazardous waste storage areas on the site.

The former PES refinery — with its jungle of pipes, thousands of tanks and vessels, and more than 100-year history as an industrial site — is 88% demolished. The new owner, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), plans to turn it into a warehousing and life sciences hub called the Bellwether District. This process includes getting rid of hazardous waste, which the developers plan to do within a year.

“These were legacy storage locations that we are now looking to close in coordination and consistent with our plan to develop the property,” said HRP Senior Vice President of Operations Stephanie Eggert during a public meeting Wednesday about the planned closure of the hazardous waste areas.

The refinery had three permitted areas to store hazardous waste, including wastewater used in the oil refining process.

Waste has been removed from two of these areas — one on the northern and one on the southern portion of the site.

The third, also on the southern portion of the site, is being used to store waste that comes from the process of tearing down the refinery and cleaning up the site. A variety of waste is currently allowed to be stored there, including waste containing arsenic, lead, and cancer-causing benzene, ignitable or corrosive waste, and petroleum-based sediments and sludges associated with refining, according to Jamar Thrasher, spokesperson at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).