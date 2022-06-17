The drawing shows 17 large lots, where warehouse-style buildings of varying sizes would be built, totalling over 10 million square feet of building space and serviced by over 2,400 total loading docks. The rough plan shows little green space and thin buffers between buildings and the Schuylkill River.

HRP Vice President of Development Kurt Carter said the types of operations that could fill the buildings include last-mile delivery facilities, regional logistics hubs, and freezer-cooler buildings, due to the site’s proximity to the nearby port and airport and to large Mid-Atlantic population centers.

“That really gives us a good amount of coverage and a good amount of responsiveness to the market as we see a lot of people becoming very truck intensive for getting their goods out on the market,” Carter said.

This seems to run counter to the redevelopment vision laid out by the United South/Southwest Coalition for Healthy Communities — an alliance of more than 20 community groups, including community development organizations like the one where Dervinis is a board member, civic associations, faith groups, and park friends’ groups.

The Coalition sprung up last year with the sole purpose of negotiating a community benefits agreement with HRP, one that would be legally binding and include provisions related to environmental health, employment, community assets, and anti-displacement, in an area where some neighborhoods have already undergone big changes.

“We live in this community every day. We know the needs of this community. Come and sit at the table, and let’s have a talk,” said Betty Beaufort, of Coalition member organization Friends of Queen Memorial Library, at a recent meeting the Coalition hosted before HRP gave the development update. “That’s common sense. You’re coming into our house.”

Sited amongst several historically Black, working class neighborhoods in South and Southwest Philly, the refinery was the largest single source of air pollution in the city while it operated. Many in surrounding neighborhoods attribute asthma, cancer, and other health problems that have plagued their families to the refinery’s pollution.

Now, the Coalition wants to see carbon-free development on the site — as Philly and other east coast cities contend with increasingly dangerous climate change impacts like sea level rise, extreme heat and intense rainfall. The Coalition also wants a say in the redevelopment plans. But so far, that hasn’t happened.

The current plan is “just not as extreme as a refinery, but it still comes with a pretty big disruption to community in terms of pollution,” Dervinis said. “Trucks, traffic, and more like quality of life challenges that people will face from having that kind of hub there.”

While several electric semi truck models have been announced and Amazon has pledged half of its deliveries will be carbon-neutral by 2030, diesel trucks are notorious for spewing dangerous particles and chemicals. The ballooning warehousing industry has become a target for environmental justice advocates seeking to keep their communities safe, and some have found warehouses tend to be built in areas already burdened by pollution from other industries. HRP representatives did not say Tuesday what types of trucks would be used at the site.

It’s not clear exactly when the logistics hub would be built at the former refinery site, but demolition is running ahead of schedule, HRP officials said, and is currently around 65% done.

HRP is also planning a “life sciences campus” on the northern part of the site, but did not reveal details Tuesday. The company has left open the possibility of continuing to use the site’s now-shuttered tank farm on the western bank of the Schuylkill to import, store and export fossil fuels.

HRP has promised to create at least 19,000 new jobs over the next 10 to 15 years, half of which would go to Philadelphians.